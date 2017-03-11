New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has two months to decide whether he wants to stay at Old Trafford or join Real Madrid, according to a report.
Real Madrid have reportedly told Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to make a decision over his future by May so that they can push ahead with their transfer plans.

The destiny of the Red Devils' first-choice stopper has been a hot topic of debate for the past two years, having seen a move to the Bernabeu break down on summer deadline day in 2015 due to paperwork.

De Gea agreed to sign a new contract with United soon after and Madrid have yet to return, but after having their transfer ban lifted they are expected to make a formal approach when the window reopens for business.

According to The Mirror, Madrid are eager for a decision over his future to be made before the season ends, but United are braced for an offer regardless and will have a fight on their hands to keep him at Old Trafford should he indeed ask to leave.

De Gea is said to have met with agent Jorge Mendes who outlined the situation to him, with Los Blancos prepared to turn to Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois - or potentially Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris - should their top target slip through the net by remaining in Manchester.

The Spain international, who was on Atletico Madrid's books for nearly a decade before joining United in 2011, is under contract with the Premier League club until June 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
