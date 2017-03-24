World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales
 
Team News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visit

Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Martin O'Neill is forced into making four changes to Republic of Ireland's lineup for the visit of Wales, while the Dragons are able to name their first-choice XI
Martin O'Neill has made four changes to Republic of Ireland's starting lineup for the visit of Wales in this evening's crucial World Cup 2018 qualifier in Dublin.

The big news is that Everton midfielder James McCarthy starts for the hosts at the Aviva Stadium, despite carrying an injury of late, taking the place of Harry Arter in midfield.

John O'Shea and Richard Keogh come in for Ciaran Clark and Shane Duffy at the back, meanwhile, and there is also a place in the side for Stephen Ward in place of the suspended Robbie Brady.

In terms of the visitors, boss Chris Coleman has named what is considered to be his strongest XI for the first time since their memorable 3-1 win over Belgium in the last eight of Euro 2016.

That means a place in attack for leading marksman Gareth Bale, the scorer of four goals in four qualifiers this campaign, alongside Hal Robson-Kanu in a likely 5-3-2 formation.

Wales head into the game - which marks the midway point in Group D qualifying - sitting four points behind Ireland in the standings.

Victory for Serbia over Georgia elsewhere on Friday evening sees them climb to the top of the group, a point ahead of Ireland and now five in front of Wales.

Republic of Ireland: Randolph, Coleman, Keogh, O'Shea, Ward, McClean, Whelan, McCarthy, Hendrick, Walters, Long
Subs: Westwood, C. Doyle, McGeady, K. Doyle, Horgan, Christie, Egan, Hourihane, Meyler, Hayes, O'Dowda, Pearce

Wales: Hennessey, Gunter, Taylor, Davies, Chester, Williams, Allen, Robson-Kanu, Ramsey, Bale, Ledley
Subs: Ward, Fon Williams, Collins, Walsh, MacDonald, King, Richards, Edwards, Vokes, Wilson, Bradshaw, Woodburn

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
