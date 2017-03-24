Chris Coleman acknowledges that Wales are now one of the teams to beat on the international stage due to their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Wales manager Chris Coleman has warned his players that they are now seen as big hitters on the international stage and must handle the pressure that comes with it.

The Dragons have stuttered since their memorable run to last year's European Championship finals, drawing three of their first four qualifiers on the road to Russia 2018.

Wales travel to Dublin to face Republic of Ireland on Friday evening in the knowledge that three points are required to keep them in the mix for an automatic qualification spot, but Coleman will not give up hope even if his side fall to defeat.

"People look at us now in these first four games and we've won one and drawn three," he told reporters. "We can hardly go under the radar now. We're seen as a scalp now and we have to deal with that. But we've lost one campaign game in 16. That's the truth of the matter.

"Whatever happens against the Republic these players are at a great age, and their attitude and application is the best I've ever seen. They will go on and on and achieve long after I've gone. Whatever pressure people put on them for this game is up to them, but I won't be doing that because I trust them."

"You get written off today, built up tomorrow - but we're right in it. The Republic of Ireland know it, make no mistake about that. People say it's a must-win game for us, but I won't be saying that. We're not going into this game thinking it doesn't matter, of course it matters. But there are 18 points to play for and a long way to go."

Wales trail Group D leaders Ireland by four points, with this evening's game in Dublin bringing up the halfway point in qualifying.