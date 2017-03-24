Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn receives a first call-up to the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on March 24.

The 17-year-old has made seven appearances for his club this season and became their youngest scorer after netting against Leeds United in the EFL Cup.

Chester-born Woodburn qualifies for the Dragons through his maternal grandfather and has already played at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey are also included by Chris Coleman after returning from injury.

Wales are third in Group D, four points behind Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland, who are top of the table.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Owain Fon Williams, Ben Davies, James Chester, James Collins, Joe Walsh, Chris Gunter, Jazz Richards, Neil Taylor, Ashley Williams, Joe Allen, David Edwards, Andy King, Tom Lawrence, Joe Ledley, Shaun MacDonald, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Hal Robson-Kanu, Tom Bradshaw, Sam Vokes, Ben Woodburn