Republic of Ireland legend John Giles has claimed that Gareth Bale is some way from being "a great player", while Aaron Ramsey "thinks he's a great player but isn't".

The Boys in Green take on the Dragons in Friday night's World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium two points clear at the top of Group D, with Chris Coleman's side in third.

Giles, who earned 59 caps for the Republic over a 20-year international career, told Sky Sports News: "Bale has a bit to go before I would call him a great player. It seems to me that he needs to get away from Ronaldo to make the final step.

"I really like Gareth Bale, first as a player and secondly as a human being. I don't know him but everything I've seen leads me to think he's a good lad with very few airs and graces and he remains rooted in his family and friends back in Wales.

"I don't buy the idea that Wales are a decent team without him. They have Aaron Ramsey who thinks he's a great player but isn't. Without Bale, they would be very average."

Bale has 65 caps for the Dragons, while Ramsey has made 45 appearances for his country.