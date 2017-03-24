World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
Wales
 

Republic of Ireland legend John Giles criticises Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey

Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates with Aaron Ramsey (R) as he scores their second goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group B match between Wales and Andorra at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Republic of Ireland legend John Giles believes that Gareth Bale is some way from being "a great player", while Aaron Ramsey "thinks he's a great player but isn't".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Republic of Ireland legend John Giles has claimed that Gareth Bale is some way from being "a great player", while Aaron Ramsey "thinks he's a great player but isn't".

The Boys in Green take on the Dragons in Friday night's World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium two points clear at the top of Group D, with Chris Coleman's side in third.

Giles, who earned 59 caps for the Republic over a 20-year international career, told Sky Sports News: "Bale has a bit to go before I would call him a great player. It seems to me that he needs to get away from Ronaldo to make the final step.

"I really like Gareth Bale, first as a player and secondly as a human being. I don't know him but everything I've seen leads me to think he's a good lad with very few airs and graces and he remains rooted in his family and friends back in Wales.

"I don't buy the idea that Wales are a decent team without him. They have Aaron Ramsey who thinks he's a great player but isn't. Without Bale, they would be very average."

Bale has 65 caps for the Dragons, while Ramsey has made 45 appearances for his country.

Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Read Next:
Seamus Coleman: 'We can't just focus on Bale'
>
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, John Giles, Chris Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates with Aaron Ramsey (R) as he scores their second goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group B match between Wales and Andorra at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2015
Republic of Ireland legend John Giles criticises Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey
 Gareth Bale celebrates scoring Wales's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2016 on June 11, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Wales must handle the pressure of being a scalp'
 Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Seamus Coleman: 'Republic of Ireland can't just focus on Gareth Bale'
Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandKlopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'O'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashKlopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by Wales
England down to 14th in FIFA rankingsNorth warned about form by Shaun EdwardsDavies hails "world-class" Harry KaneZidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale 100% fit'
> Wales Homepage
More Republic of Ireland News
Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates with Aaron Ramsey (R) as he scores their second goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group B match between Wales and Andorra at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2015
Republic of Ireland legend John Giles criticises Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey
 Gareth Bale celebrates scoring Wales's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2016 on June 11, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Wales must handle the pressure of being a scalp'
 Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Seamus Coleman: 'Republic of Ireland can't just focus on Gareth Bale'
Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandMcCarthy to stay with Ireland squadO'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashMcCarthy called up to Ireland squadRobbie Keane training with UAE side
Home nations handed fines for poppy displaysIvanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'Walters: 'Long way to go for Ireland'O'Neill: 'ROI have great resilience'Coleman: 'It's a privilege to play for ROI'
> Republic of Ireland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 