World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-1
SerbiaSerbia
Bale (30')
Bale (35'), Allen (54'), Ledley (69'), Williams (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mitrovic (86')
Nastasic (45'), Stojkovic (88'), Katai (90')

Branislav Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'

Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic in action against Scotland during their World Cup qualifying match on March 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Serbia captain Branislav Ivanovic insists that there are no favourites in Group D of World Cup qualifying, despite Republic of Ireland currently leading the way.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 18, 2016 at 23:35 UK

Serbia captain Branislav Ivanovic has insisted that there are no favourites in Group D of World Cup qualifying.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's late goal saw Serbia rescue a point against Wales in Cardiff last night, ensuring that they remain second in the group, two points adrift of the Republic of Ireland.

Four of Ireland's next five qualifiers come at home too, but Ivanovic believes that Martin O'Neill's side are more suited to playing on the road.

"It is very difficult to say someone is favourites in our group. At the moment Ireland are playing well, but I think they are better in away games because they are a counter-attack team," he told reporters.

"Our group can change very quickly and it will be very interesting until the end. This was our first big game away and it was important to stay in the top two, but (qualification) will all be decided next year.

"[Mitrovic] can improve a lot and we hope so, because as a country we need that leader up front. He has a great manager who is good with young talent. He can learn every day, he just needs to be strong."

Serbia's next qualifier comes away to Georgia in March.

Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
