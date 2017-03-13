New Transfer Talk header

Juventus 'ready to tie up Moise Kean deal'

A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Juventus are confident that 17-year-old striker Moise Kean will sign a new three-year contract with the club, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Juventus are reportedly confident that Moise Kean will sign a new three-year contract with the Italian champions.

Kean, 17, hit the deadlines earlier this season when he made his domestic and Champions League debut at the age of 16.

Arsenal and Manchester City were both said to be interested in poaching Kean after watching the client of Mino Raiola score 24 times in 25 appearances for Juventus' youth team during the 2015-16 campaign.

However, according to Calciomercato.com, the teenager will be offered a new and improved three-year contract in Turin, and the striker is ready to sign on the dotted line.

Kean is free to represent either Italy or the Ivory Coast at international level.

Sami Khedira and Oliver Norwood in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Northern Ireland and Germany on June 21, 2016
