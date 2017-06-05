New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich 'to hijack Chelsea, Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku pursuit'

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Bayern Munich have become the latest big-name side to show an interest in signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, according to a report.
Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Romelu Lukaku, potentially derailing the hopes Chelsea and Manchester United had of signing the Everton striker.

The 24-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with Belgium, is thought to be at the centre of a tug-of-war between the Premier League rivals.

According to the Manchester Evening News, however, Bayern have shown an interest and the player's father is particularly receptive for a move to the Allianz Arena to go through.

Everton would also be more willing to offload to a team not considered to be a rival, but will stand by their £100m valuation despite the former Chelsea ace having just two years remaining on his current deal.

Lukaku, who has netted 71 goals since joining the Toffees in 2014, turned down a £140,000-a-week contract at Goodison Park earlier this year and made clear his intention to play Champions League football.

