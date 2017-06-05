Rumoured Manchester United and Juventus targets Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches have reportedly been made available to purchase by Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich are willing to offload Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches this summer should the right amount be offered, according to a report.

Among those interested in the duo are Manchester United and Juventus, who are both understood to have made enquiries in the past.

German publication Bild suggests that United are particularly keen on left-sided attacker Costa, with a bid of roughly £35m required to land his signature.

Sanches could also be on his way out of the Allianz Arena in the coming weeks, it is claimed, as he has failed to make the impact expected and has been valued at £30m by the German giants.

Costa started 14 games for Bayern in the 2016-17 campaign, while Sanches was used from the off on 17 occasions.