Bayern Munich set Douglas Costa, Renato Sanches asking price?

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Rumoured Manchester United and Juventus targets Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches have reportedly been made available to purchase by Bayern Munich.
By , Football League Correspondent
Monday, June 5, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Bayern Munich are willing to offload Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches this summer should the right amount be offered, according to a report.

Among those interested in the duo are Manchester United and Juventus, who are both understood to have made enquiries in the past.

German publication Bild suggests that United are particularly keen on left-sided attacker Costa, with a bid of roughly £35m required to land his signature.

Sanches could also be on his way out of the Allianz Arena in the coming weeks, it is claimed, as he has failed to make the impact expected and has been valued at £30m by the German giants.

Costa started 14 games for Bayern in the 2016-17 campaign, while Sanches was used from the off on 17 occasions.

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Juve show interest in Sanches
