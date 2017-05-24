New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Juventus show interest in midfielder Renato Sanches

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
© AFP
Juventus are reportedly looking to bring Renato Sanches to the club from Bayern Munich, while Douglas Costa may also be on their radar.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches could be offered a transfer escape route by Italian giants Juventus, according to a report.

The 19-year-old was handed just six starts under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2016-17 campaign, leading to talk of a summer move away.

Sanches was promised by Ancelotti that he will be used more often next season, but Corriere dello Sport claims that Juve are to test Bayern's patience by tabling an offer.

Juve have already signed Mehdi Benatia from the Bundesliga champions on a permanent deal this month and are said to be hopeful of making that a double swoop.

The same report suggests that Ancelotti has replacements in mind, and would even be willing to offload Douglas Costa if a bid is made.

Sanches made 17 appearances for Bayern in the German top flight overall this season, while Costa featured from the off on 14 occasions.

Bayern Munich's French defender Mehdi Benatia plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany, on September 17, 2014
Read Next:
Benatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Renato Sanches, Carlo Ancelotti, Douglas Costa, Mehdi Benatia, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Juventus show interest in midfielder Renato Sanches
 Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on July 23, 2013
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 'Bayern Munich will not be bullied by English clubs'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'listed as Bayern Munich player in Chile squad announcement'
Alonso, Lahm call time on playing careersBenatia signs permanent deal at JuventusLiverpool face Atletico, Bayern in pre-seasonLehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'Bale 'considering Real Madrid exit'
Benatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'Schweinsteiger tips Bayern for future CL triumphMan City 'not giving up on Kingsley Coman'Report: Bayern open Alexis Sanchez talksMatthaus: 'Bayern to raid Monaco'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Juventus News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Juventus show interest in midfielder Renato Sanches
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado finalises permanent deal at Juventus
 Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Giuseppe Moratta confirms Keita Balde Diao interest
Result: Juve win sixth consecutive ScudettoJuve close to sealing Cuadrado move?Tottenham 'open discussions with Alves'Result: Juve win third consecutive Coppa ItaliaResult: Juve made to wait after defeat at Roma
Live Commentary: Roma 3-1 Juventus - as it happenedTeam News: Radja Nainggolan fit to start for RomaBenatia signs permanent deal at JuventusBarzagli calls for Juventus focusPreview: Roma vs. Juventus
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBayern Munich34257289226782
2RB Leipzig34207766392767
3Borussia DortmundDortmund341810672403264
4Hoffenheim341614464372762
5FC Koln34121395142949
6Hertha Berlin34154154347-449
7Freiburg34146144260-1848
8Werder Bremen34136156164-345
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach34129134549-445
10Schalke 04Schalke341110134540543
11Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt34119143643-742
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen34118155355-241
13Augsburg34911143551-1638
14Hamburger SV34108163361-2838
15Mainz 0534107174455-1137
16Wolfsburg34107173452-1837
RFC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043488183657-2132
RSV Darmstadt 983474232863-3525
> Full Version
 