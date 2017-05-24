Juventus are reportedly looking to bring Renato Sanches to the club from Bayern Munich, while Douglas Costa may also be on their radar.

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches could be offered a transfer escape route by Italian giants Juventus, according to a report.

The 19-year-old was handed just six starts under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2016-17 campaign, leading to talk of a summer move away.

Sanches was promised by Ancelotti that he will be used more often next season, but Corriere dello Sport claims that Juve are to test Bayern's patience by tabling an offer.

Juve have already signed Mehdi Benatia from the Bundesliga champions on a permanent deal this month and are said to be hopeful of making that a double swoop.

The same report suggests that Ancelotti has replacements in mind, and would even be willing to offload Douglas Costa if a bid is made.

Sanches made 17 appearances for Bayern in the German top flight overall this season, while Costa featured from the off on 14 occasions.