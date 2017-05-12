New Transfer Talk header

Medhi Benatia signs permanent deal at Juventus

Bayern Munich's Moroccan defender Medhi Benatia (L) and Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger react after a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match second leg semi final FC Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona in Munich on May 12, 2015
Serie A side Juventus complete a deal to sign loanee centre-back Medhi Benatia on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich.
Friday, May 12, 2017

Juventus have announced that loanee centre-back Medhi Benatia has signed a permanent contract at the Serie A giants until 2020.

The 30-year-old has joined the Old Lady after the club decided to exercise a clause in his loan contract from parent side Bayern Munich, following an impressive debut season in Turin.

The Morocco captain has played an important role in Juve's Champions League campaign this term, taking part in four victories and one draw as his side secured passage into the final in Cardiff next month.

"Since I arrived I've always expressed my desire to stay at Juventus and I hope our future is filled with successes," Benatia said of the deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Benatia has so far featured in 18 fixtures across all competitions this season.

 

