Everton 'make Jamie Vardy top target'

Everton reportedly make Jamie Vardy their number one target to replace Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park.

Everton have reportedly made Leicester City frontman Jamie Vardy their first choice to replace Romelu Lukaku should the Belgian depart Goodison Park this summer.

Lukaku's future with the Toffees looks increasingly shaky, with Manchester United and Chelsea both circling following his comments towards the end of last season that he has a desire to 'win trophies'.

According to the Sunday Express, Everton boss Ronald Koeman has resigned himself to losing Lukaku, who scored 26 goals last term, and has earmarked 30-year-old Vardy as his replacement.

Vardy caught the eye with his impressive strike rate in the 2014-15 campaign as the Foxes secured a historic Premier League title, and subsequently turned down a lucrative move to Arsenal, instead penning a new £100,000-a-week contract to remain at the King Power.

The England international had a poor half to last season, however, but found his form again in the final few months of the campaign and scored eight goals in the last 12 league games.

Lukaku could leave for as much as £100m this summer, providing Koeman with more than enough funds to bring in Vardy and other reinforcements.