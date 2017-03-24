New Transfer Talk header

Romelu Lukaku: 'No budging on Everton contract stance'

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku does not intend to make a U-turn over his contract situation, claiming that his decision to snub a new deal is the right one to make.
Friday, March 24, 2017

Romelu Lukaku has reiterated that he does not intend to sign a new contract at Everton and says an ambition to achieve more in his career does not make him 'arrogant'.

The Belgium international revealed last week that he was offered a new long-term deal at Goodison Park but decided against signing it, preferring to instead keep his options open until the summer.

Lukaku, who recently became the Toffees' leading all-time goalscorer in the Premier League, cited a desire to play Champions League football behind his reason to snub the Toffees, which he believes is a fair comment to make.

"The decision has already been made so I can't talk about that," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "There is nothing wrong with ambition. You have to embrace it and where you are as a footballer.

"I've made a long way until now but the road is still long and I know I have to improve and get better. I want to help Everton as much as I can, as well as the national team. I think a lot of stuff can be achieved.

"Sometimes people will mistake things that I say but it's just ambition that I have; I want to win titles and trophies and I don't think people should take that as arrogance - people should embrace it. This is what footballers need to achieve if they want to become the best, and I think young kids need to learn that too."

Lukaku, currently away with Belgium, has been backed by his national team boss Roberto Martinez to become the world's best striker.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
