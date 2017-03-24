Everton striker Romelu Lukaku does not intend to make a U-turn over his contract situation, claiming that his decision to snub a new deal is the right one to make.

Romelu Lukaku has reiterated that he does not intend to sign a new contract at Everton and says an ambition to achieve more in his career does not make him 'arrogant'.

The Belgium international revealed last week that he was offered a new long-term deal at Goodison Park but decided against signing it, preferring to instead keep his options open until the summer.

Lukaku, who recently became the Toffees' leading all-time goalscorer in the Premier League, cited a desire to play Champions League football behind his reason to snub the Toffees, which he believes is a fair comment to make.

"The decision has already been made so I can't talk about that," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "There is nothing wrong with ambition. You have to embrace it and where you are as a footballer.

"I've made a long way until now but the road is still long and I know I have to improve and get better. I want to help Everton as much as I can, as well as the national team. I think a lot of stuff can be achieved.

"Sometimes people will mistake things that I say but it's just ambition that I have; I want to win titles and trophies and I don't think people should take that as arrogance - people should embrace it. This is what footballers need to achieve if they want to become the best, and I think young kids need to learn that too."

Lukaku, currently away with Belgium, has been backed by his national team boss Roberto Martinez to become the world's best striker.