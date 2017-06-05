Newcastle United are close to wrapping up a season-long loan for Tammy Abraham and could then turn their attention to Calum Chambers, according to a report.

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham will reportedly complete a season-long loan move to Newcastle United later this week after holding successful talks with manager Rafael Benitez.

The England Under-21s international impressed in the second tier with Bristol City last season, netting 26 times to see his name linked with a number of Premier League sides.

Brighton & Hove Albion were initially thought to be leading the race, but the 19-year-old is understood to have already opened discussions with the Magpies.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are close to wrapping up a loan deal for Abraham and could also push through a similar move for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

Chambers also spent last season away from his parent club, featuring 24 times for Middlesbrough during their relegation from the Premier League.