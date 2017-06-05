New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United close to finalising loan deal for Tammy Abraham?

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
© SilverHub
Newcastle United are close to wrapping up a season-long loan for Tammy Abraham and could then turn their attention to Calum Chambers, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham will reportedly complete a season-long loan move to Newcastle United later this week after holding successful talks with manager Rafael Benitez.

The England Under-21s international impressed in the second tier with Bristol City last season, netting 26 times to see his name linked with a number of Premier League sides.

Brighton & Hove Albion were initially thought to be leading the race, but the 19-year-old is understood to have already opened discussions with the Magpies.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are close to wrapping up a loan deal for Abraham and could also push through a similar move for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

Chambers also spent last season away from his parent club, featuring 24 times for Middlesbrough during their relegation from the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tammy Abraham, Rafael Benitez, Calum Chambers, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe will find it tough to resist big club'
 Arda Turan in action during the game between Barcelona and Granada on January 9, 2016
Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'
Newcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Nacho Monreal "very happy at Arsenal"Agent: 'Turan not leaving Barcelona'Wenger 'regrets' missing out on CarrickWojciech Szczesny nearing Juventus move?
Arsenal close to announcing Kolasinac deal?Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exitOxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?Giroud: "My future is in the Premier League"
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Leonardo Bonucci scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Report: Antonio Conte renews interest in Leonardo Bonucci
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Bayern Munich 'to hijack Chelsea, Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku pursuit'
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard to miss start of next season as full extent of injury revealed
Virgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'Report: AC Milan turn attention to CostaNewcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sBelgium reveal Hazard fractured ankle
Eden Hazard suffers ankle injuryLiverpool 'prepared to match Van Dijk bids'Van Dijk 'on verge of Man City switch'Makelele: Kante comparisons are "bad"Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Newcastle United close to finalising loan deal for Tammy Abraham?
 Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Rafael Benitez issues statement following Cheick Tiote's death
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Jamaal Lascelles: 'Newcastle United devastated by Cheick Tiote loss'
Three clubs interested in Fabian Delph?Newcastle to snap up ex-Man City defender?West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?Report: Newcastle leading race for Semedo
Newcastle plan move for Metz youngster?Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?Ranocchia an option for Newcastle?Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?Batshuayi: 'I will go wherever I am sent'
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
 