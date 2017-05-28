New Transfer Talk header

Brighton & Hove Albion 'hopeful of Tammy Abraham deal'

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly confident of landing Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham on loan this summer.
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be confident of securing a deal for Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham this summer.

The 19-year-old scored 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances while on loan at Bristol City this season, form that has alerted a number of clubs in the top flight.

The Seagulls and fellow promoted side Newcastle United have both been given permission to speak to the youngster about a loan deal for the upcoming campaign and according to The Argus, Chris Hughton's side are in pole position.

Fellow Blues star Fikayo Tomori joined Brighton on loan in January and helped them into the top flight and is thought to have told his close friend that Hughton's are an ideal side for career development.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has previously insisted that the club will not spend 'excessively' in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 34 years.

