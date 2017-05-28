Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly confident of landing Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham on loan this summer.

The 19-year-old scored 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances while on loan at Bristol City this season, form that has alerted a number of clubs in the top flight.

The Seagulls and fellow promoted side Newcastle United have both been given permission to speak to the youngster about a loan deal for the upcoming campaign and according to The Argus, Chris Hughton's side are in pole position.

Fellow Blues star Fikayo Tomori joined Brighton on loan in January and helped them into the top flight and is thought to have told his close friend that Hughton's are an ideal side for career development.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has previously insisted that the club will not spend 'excessively' in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 34 years.