Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion 'in Tammy Abraham battle'

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
A report claims that Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion will battle for the loan signing of Chelsea's Tammy Abraham this summer.
Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have both reportedly been granted permission to speak to Chelsea's Tammy Abraham over a loan move for the 2017-18 campaign.

Abraham, 19, scored 26 times during a loan spell with Bristol City last season, and it is understood that the teenager will spend another 12 months out on loan with the view to stepping into his parent club's first-team squad for the 2018-19 season.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle and Brighton, who were both promoted to the Premier League from the Championship last season, have been granted permission to speak to Abraham.

The report claims that Brighton currently lead the race, although Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is also said to be a firm admirer of the player that has two first-team Chelsea appearances to his name.

Chelsea are expected to hand Abraham a new long-term contract before sanctioning another loan move.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
