Brighton & Hove Albion chairman: 'No excessive spending'

Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on April 17, 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom says that the club will not spend recklessly in the transfer window this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.
Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has insisted that the club will not spend recklessly in the transfer market this summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Seagulls earned a place in the top flight of English football for the first time in 34 years yesterday with three games of the season to spare.

Gaining promotion to the Premier League is thought to be worth around £200m, but promoted sides are the most at risk of relegation straight back to the Championship as they attempt to compete with the resources of the more established clubs.

"The amounts of money in the Premier League does equalise things a bit," said Bloom. "Money is spent every season at every single club. We have to strengthen, that goes without saying. But we're not looking to spend huge amounts.

"We'll do things on a gradual basis as we have done. We have good players already and we want to strengthen from that position."

Brighton have spent a net figure of just £8m on new transfers over the past four seasons.

