Newcastle United hold talks over Tammy Abraham signing?

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Newcastle United reportedly hold talks with Chelsea as they attempt to secure the season-long loan signing of striker Tammy Abraham.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has increased his efforts to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England Under-21 international is expected to leave Stamford Bridge on another season-long loan deal after scoring 26 goals for Bristol City last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be in the race to secure the forward's signature but according to The Sun, they could need to act fast with Newcastle holding discussions with Chelsea.

It has been claimed that the Magpies are prepared to pay the striker's wages in full, as well as paying a loan fee to the West Londoners.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is likely to seek assurances that Abraham will get regular first-team action for whoever the youngster plays for next season.

The 19-year-old featured 47 times in all competitions during his time at Ashton Gate.


 
