Report: AC Milan turn attention to Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Diego Costa emerges as a rumoured target for AC Milan, who have been knocked back in their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 20:27 UK

AC Milan will look to bring Diego Costa to the club from Chelsea this summer after being snubbed by Alvaro Morata, according to a report.

The Serie A club were said to be confident of landing Real Madrid striker Morata, only for the former Juventus man to categorically rule out a move at the weekend.

It is suggested by the London Evening Standard that Milan have now turned their attention to Costa, who appeared to be close to leaving Chelsea for Atletico Madrid until the Spanish side saw their transfer ban upheld.

Spain international Costa may be tempted to join Milan, however, and the Rossoneri are willing to spend big to test Chelsea's resolve.

Milan have also been linked with Celtic youngster Moussa Dembele in recent days, as they up their search for a new striker.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
