Diego Costa emerges as a rumoured target for AC Milan, who have been knocked back in their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

AC Milan will look to bring Diego Costa to the club from Chelsea this summer after being snubbed by Alvaro Morata, according to a report.

The Serie A club were said to be confident of landing Real Madrid striker Morata, only for the former Juventus man to categorically rule out a move at the weekend.

It is suggested by the London Evening Standard that Milan have now turned their attention to Costa, who appeared to be close to leaving Chelsea for Atletico Madrid until the Spanish side saw their transfer ban upheld.

Spain international Costa may be tempted to join Milan, however, and the Rossoneri are willing to spend big to test Chelsea's resolve.

Milan have also been linked with Celtic youngster Moussa Dembele in recent days, as they up their search for a new striker.