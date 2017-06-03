New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
AC Milan reportedly begin discussions with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele over a summer move.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 20:30 UK

AC Milan have reportedly begun talks with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele about a summer switch to Italy.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season with Brendan Rodgers's side, finding the net 32 times in all competitions to help them to an unbeaten domestic treble.

That form has led to interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund and Premier League champions Chelsea, but Serie A giants Milan are thought to have made the first move.

According to Sky Sports News, Milan have already entered discussions with the striker over a transfer which could net Celtic as much as £30m.

The Hoops paid just £500,000 to bring Dembele to Glasgow from Fulham last summer.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea, Dortmund to chase Dembele?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa Dembele
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Alvaro Morata agrees to make AC Milan switch?
 Sports Mole logo
Franck Kessie reveals delight at AC Milan move
Milan sign Franck Kessie from AtalantaRaiola: 'Eleven top clubs want Donnarumma'Agent: 'Rodriguez closing on Milan move'Report: Niang a target for EvertonAC Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
Vincenzo Montella signs new AC Milan dealMilan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'Gattuso "very happy" with Milan returnNiang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
> AC Milan Homepage
More Celtic News
Ryan Christie of Inverness controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Motherwell and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Fir Park on August 16, 2014
Celtic bid for Jonny Hayes 'hits snag'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa Dembele
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?
Newcastle plan move for Metz youngster?Scott Brown "proud" of CelticTierney keen to recover for England clashFormer Celtic chief scout joins HuddersfieldStockley: Tierney clash "not intentional"
Lustig hails "unbelievable" Celtic seasonTom Rogic: 'I'm amazingly proud'Rodgers: 'Tierney may need surgery'Brendan Rodgers: "I need a rest"Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic treble
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 