AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa Dembele

AC Milan have reportedly begun talks with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele about a summer switch to Italy.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season with Brendan Rodgers's side, finding the net 32 times in all competitions to help them to an unbeaten domestic treble.

That form has led to interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund and Premier League champions Chelsea, but Serie A giants Milan are thought to have made the first move.

According to Sky Sports News, Milan have already entered discussions with the striker over a transfer which could net Celtic as much as £30m.

The Hoops paid just £500,000 to bring Dembele to Glasgow from Fulham last summer.