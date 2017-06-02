New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning a summer approach for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Chelsea have reportedly remained in the hunt to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window.

After scoring 32 goals in his first season in Glasgow, Dembele has been attracting interest from a number of European football's top leagues and it appears that offers may be forthcoming.

According to the Daily Record, Chelsea are ready to test Celtic's resolve with a £30m bid, and they could be joined by Borussia Dortmund making a similar offer.

With the future of Michy Batshuayi still up in the air, Chelsea may have to act if they decide to sell the Belgian or allow him to spend the next campaign gaining regular first-team football on loan.

Dortmund are expected to have funds to spend with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave the Bundesliga giants in a £60m deal.

Celtic do not want to sell 20-year-old Dembele, but there is an acceptance that his future will be spent away from the Scottish Premiership champions.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Former Celtic chief scout joins Huddersfield
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Michy Batshuayi, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Chelsea coach Eddie Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?
Nathan Ake: 'I want to play games'Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?Chelsea to make bid for Bettinelli?Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?Chelsea increase attempts to sign Van Dijk?
Swansea keen to keep Fernando Llorente?Chelsea unconcerned with Azpilicueta interest?Lewis Baker wants Chelsea return Nemanja Matic 'wants Man United move'Saul: 'Costa welcome back at Atletico'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Borussia Dortmund: 'No bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?
 Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
Nice deny Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund talks
Marc Bartra discusses bus attack ordealWatzke 'worn out' dealing with TuchelThomas Tuchel leaves DortmundDortmund confirm Marco Reus injury PSG 'favourites to sign Aubameyang'
Reus 'to miss up to six months with injury'Tuchel "completely empty" after cup winResult: Borussia Dortmund win DFB-PokalPulisic: 'I would like to play in MLS'Aubameyang 'hands in transfer request'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Celtic News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United plan move for Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr?
 Leroy Sane and Scott Brown fight for the ball during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Scott Brown "proud" of Celtic following treble-winning campaign
Tierney keen to recover for England clashFormer Celtic chief scout joins HuddersfieldStockley: Tierney clash "not intentional"Lustig hails "unbelievable" Celtic seasonTom Rogic: 'I'm amazingly proud'
Rodgers: 'Tierney may need surgery'Brendan Rodgers: "I need a rest"Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic trebleAC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'Dembele fit for Scottish Cup final
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
 