Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning a summer approach for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Chelsea have reportedly remained in the hunt to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window.

After scoring 32 goals in his first season in Glasgow, Dembele has been attracting interest from a number of European football's top leagues and it appears that offers may be forthcoming.

According to the Daily Record, Chelsea are ready to test Celtic's resolve with a £30m bid, and they could be joined by Borussia Dortmund making a similar offer.

With the future of Michy Batshuayi still up in the air, Chelsea may have to act if they decide to sell the Belgian or allow him to spend the next campaign gaining regular first-team football on loan.

Dortmund are expected to have funds to spend with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave the Bundesliga giants in a £60m deal.

Celtic do not want to sell 20-year-old Dembele, but there is an acceptance that his future will be spent away from the Scottish Premiership champions.