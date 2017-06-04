Alvaro Morata denies suggestions that he has agreed to join AC Milan this summer and declares himself "happy" at Real Madrid.

Alvaro Morata has categorically ruled out leaving Real Madrid for AC Milan, declaring himself "happy" with life in the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old has spent much of Los Blancos' double-winning campaign on the outside looking in, starting just 17 games in all competitions.

Morata was said to be closing in on a move to Milan after agreeing personal terms, but he has denied these reports and insists that it is his intention to remain at the Bernabeu.

"Milan? No, I certainly won't be in Italy," he told Mediaset Premium. "I want to continue here and it's difficult. I can only tell you what I read in the papers, I know nothing else.

"I like Italy, but I am happy here. Madrid is my team and my city."

Morata spent two years in Italy playing for Juventus, before being brought back to Madrid last summer for a fee of £24m.