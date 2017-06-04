Alvaro Morata has categorically ruled out leaving Real Madrid for AC Milan, declaring himself "happy" with life in the Spanish capital.
The 24-year-old has spent much of Los Blancos' double-winning campaign on the outside looking in, starting just 17 games in all competitions.
Morata was said to be closing in on a move to Milan after agreeing personal terms, but he has denied these reports and insists that it is his intention to remain at the Bernabeu.
"Milan? No, I certainly won't be in Italy," he told Mediaset Premium. "I want to continue here and it's difficult. I can only tell you what I read in the papers, I know nothing else.
"I like Italy, but I am happy here. Madrid is my team and my city."
Morata spent two years in Italy playing for Juventus, before being brought back to Madrid last summer for a fee of £24m.