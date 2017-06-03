Real Madrid are reportedly open to discussions over the potential sale of Gareth Bale to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have reportedly been given encouragement ahead of a potential pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Over the past 48 hours, it has been suggested that United's bid to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid is off, meaning that manager Jose Mourinho will look elsewhere for attacking additions this summer.

The Portuguese has been linked with a swoop for Real's Alvaro Morata but it appears that another of their star men could be moving to Old Trafford before the start of next season.

According to The Independent, Real may be open to offers for Bale, who has seen injury restrict him to just 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

In his absence, Real have continued to produce the rich vein of form they have shown all season, and it has been claimed that the club's hierarchy are considering whether to cash in on the Welshman.

Receiving a sizeable fee for the 27-year-old would provide them with more funds to try to sign either Eden Hazard from Chelsea or Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.