New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid open to Manchester United offer for Gareth Bale?

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid are reportedly open to discussions over the potential sale of Gareth Bale to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Manchester United have reportedly been given encouragement ahead of a potential pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Over the past 48 hours, it has been suggested that United's bid to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid is off, meaning that manager Jose Mourinho will look elsewhere for attacking additions this summer.

The Portuguese has been linked with a swoop for Real's Alvaro Morata but it appears that another of their star men could be moving to Old Trafford before the start of next season.

According to The Independent, Real may be open to offers for Bale, who has seen injury restrict him to just 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

In his absence, Real have continued to produce the rich vein of form they have shown all season, and it has been claimed that the club's hierarchy are considering whether to cash in on the Welshman.

Receiving a sizeable fee for the 27-year-old would provide them with more funds to try to sign either Eden Hazard from Chelsea or Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'want Morata in De Gea deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Real Madrid open to Manchester United offer for Gareth Bale?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Manchester United 'to launch £50m Alexandre Lacazette bid'
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
Lindelof plays down Man United talkRonaldo hails "very good" De GeaGiggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'Marouane Fellaini not ruling out China moveHerrera pledges future to Man United
Lyon president provides Lacazette updateRobson urges United to sign SanchezDortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'Griezmann suggests he will stay at Atleti
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Real Madrid open to Manchester United offer for Gareth Bale?
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo hails "very good" David de Gea
Morientes 'not surprised' by ZidaneRonaldo: 'I will never be a striker'Ozil: 'Ramos like a big brother to me'Preview: Juventus vs. Real MadridMariano Diaz 'to join Malaga on loan'
Ronaldo wants James to stay at MadridMonaco turn down Arsenal bid for Mbappe?Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'Ronaldo plays down Messi 'rivalry'Ronaldo misses respectful English fans
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
 