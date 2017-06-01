Manchester United reportedly decide to focus their attentions elsewhere rather than press ahead with a big-money offer for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United have reportedly decided against making Antoine Griezmann a 'priority' signing during the summer transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that United were prepared to pay in the region of £85m to sign the Atletico Madrid attacker as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his squad ahead of an improved effort in the Premier League next season.

However, according to BBC Sport, United are currently focusing their attentions on signing a forward to replace the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Before he sustained a serious knee injury, the Swede was expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford but with the 35-year-old now sidelined until January, United must look for a new number nine.

Given that three months remain before the closure of the summer transfer window, it is a saga which could be prolonged but it has been suggested that no deal is expected in the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, it was also announced that Atletico would be unable to sign new players ahead of next season after they failed in an appeal overturn a transfer ban.