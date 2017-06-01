New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann 'not a priority' for Manchester United?

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United reportedly decide to focus their attentions elsewhere rather than press ahead with a big-money offer for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Manchester United have reportedly decided against making Antoine Griezmann a 'priority' signing during the summer transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that United were prepared to pay in the region of £85m to sign the Atletico Madrid attacker as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his squad ahead of an improved effort in the Premier League next season.

However, according to BBC Sport, United are currently focusing their attentions on signing a forward to replace the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Before he sustained a serious knee injury, the Swede was expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford but with the 35-year-old now sidelined until January, United must look for a new number nine.

Given that three months remain before the closure of the summer transfer window, it is a saga which could be prolonged but it has been suggested that no deal is expected in the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, it was also announced that Atletico would be unable to sign new players ahead of next season after they failed in an appeal overturn a transfer ban.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Griezmann: 'Future not in my hands'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'not a priority' for Manchester United?
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Manchester United snub £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid
Atletico transfer ban upheld by CASGriezmann: 'Future not in my hands'Pogba hints at Griezmann swoopNemanja Matic 'wants Man United move'Man United 'to sign Betis youngster'
Ramos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannRaiola: 'Pogba's £89m price was cheap'Ibrahimovic "wants to stay in England"Italy criticise United over Darmian stanceDe Gea 'happy to stay at Man United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'not a priority' for Manchester United?
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Atletico Madrid transfer ban upheld by Court of Arbitration of Sport
Griezmann: 'Future not in my hands'Pogba hints at Griezmann swoopRamos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannSaul: 'Costa welcome back at Atletico'Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'
Report: Conte to hold Costa talks this weekPresident: 'Griezmann will stay at Atletico'Diego Costa: 'Atletico only team I'll join'Mourinho: 'Griezmann deal out of my hands'Antoine Griezmann dampens talk of move
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 