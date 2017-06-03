Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reportedly agrees personal terms ahead of a potential switch to AC Milan.

AC Milan have reportedly moved closer to securing the signing of striker Alvaro Morata.

The Real Madrid attacker has been heavily linked with a switch to the San Siro and although a fee is yet to be agreed, it has been suggested that one potential stumbling block has been overcome.

According to Goal, the 24-year-old has agreed upon the wages he would receive should Milan be able to strike a deal with the La Liga side.

Despite making just 17 starts in all competitions this season, Morata has still scored 20 goals and Real will demand at least £50m for his signature.

However, Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is armed with a warchest after the club's recent takeover and any issues are expected to be dealt with accordingly.

Morata has previously spent two years in Italy with Juventus.