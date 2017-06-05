Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton are all reportedly interested in Bolton Wanderers teenager Max Broughton.
The 16-year-old, who currently plays as a midfielder, represented Bolton's Under-18 team during the 2016-17 campaign.
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham, Man United and Everton all had scouts in attendance to watch the 16-year-old throughout last season, and the trio are preparing to battle for Broughton's signature.
The teenager has not yet made his first-team debut for Bolton, although it is understood that he is in the thoughts of head coach Phil Parkinson ahead of the 2017-18 Championship season.
Bolton gained promotion to the second tier after finishing as runners-up to Sheffield United in the League One table last term.