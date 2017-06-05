New Transfer Talk header

Bolton Wanderers teenager Max Broughton 'attracts Premier League interest'

A general view outside the ground prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at the Macron Stadium on January 3, 2015
A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton all want to sign Bolton Wanderers teenager Max Broughton.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton are all reportedly interested in Bolton Wanderers teenager Max Broughton.

The 16-year-old, who currently plays as a midfielder, represented Bolton's Under-18 team during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham, Man United and Everton all had scouts in attendance to watch the 16-year-old throughout last season, and the trio are preparing to battle for Broughton's signature.

The teenager has not yet made his first-team debut for Bolton, although it is understood that he is in the thoughts of head coach Phil Parkinson ahead of the 2017-18 Championship season.

Bolton gained promotion to the second tier after finishing as runners-up to Sheffield United in the League One table last term.

