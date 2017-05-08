Everton forward Romelu Lukaku could reportedly opt to join Manchester United during the summer, rather than return to former club Chelsea.

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as Romelu Lukaku's preference should he be allowed to leave Everton during the summer.

Lukaku has just two years remaining on his existing deal at Goodison Park and with the Belgian unlikely to pen fresh terms, the club have a decision to make at the end of the campaign.

It has been suggested that Chelsea have identified Lukaku as one of their main targets for the upcoming transfer window but according to The Sun, he could reject his former club for United.

It has been claimed that Lukaku would prefer less defensive duties, with Antonio Conte asking his forwards to press the defence rather than what Jose Mourinho has asked of Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season.

Everton are likely to demand a fee of £70m if they are to consider selling the Premier League top goalscorer at the end of the season.

During his time on Merseyside, he has netted 86 goals in 164 outings in all competitions.