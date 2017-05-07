New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte 'makes signing Romelu Lukaku top priority'

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly determined to get a club-record deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku over the line at the start of the transfer window.
Sunday, May 7, 2017

Antonio Conte has urged Chelsea chiefs to back him in his club-record swoop for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, according to a report.

The Blues are expected to lose top scorer Diego Costa to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian in the coming months, leaving a major hole to plug during the off-season.

Lukaku is said to have been made Conte's top transfer target, but the Daily Mail claims that Conte will have to spend more than double the £28m they received from Everton for the Belgian ace in 2014.

Chelsea will reportedly look to get a deal pushed through early on, rather than letting the transfer saga drag out through the summer, with the lure of regular playing time and Champions League football for Lukaku.

Despite failing to score in 15 appearances for the Blues, Lukaku proved a big success with both West Bromwich Albion and Everton, joining the latter on a permanent deal three years ago and scoring 67 league goals in all.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
