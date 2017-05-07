General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: 'Difficult to compete in both Premier League and in Europe'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that the strength of the Premier League makes it difficult to mount a combined domestic and European challenge.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has claimed that the strength and difficulty of the Premier League makes it hard to compete domestically as well as in Europe.

The Italian is bidding to take the Blues to a league and FA Cup double in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but has not had to deal with European football.

Former Italy and Juventus boss Conte believes that the competitive nature of the English top flight impacts on continental competition and the England team.

Conte told Sky Sports News: "This league is very difficult. It's strong. It's a totally different to the Italian or Spanish leagues.

"Every single game you must fight a lot and, I think, also, for this reason, it's not easy to arrive at the end of a European competition.

"Also for the national team, it's very difficult to try and do very well in the World Cup or the Euros because you arrive at the end of the season and the players are tired.

"Every game is very tough, every game you must put all yourself in the game. If you think you're playing for a team who is playing at the medium level, you're actually preparing for a defeat."

Chelsea, who play Middlesbrough on Monday, need six points to win the title and could secure it before second-placed Tottenham Hotspur next play after Spurs' 1-0 loss at West Ham United on Friday night.

Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
