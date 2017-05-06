General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

David Luiz: 'I have matured as a player'

David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
Chelsea defender David Luiz says that he has matured as a player after impressing during his second stint at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea defender David Luiz has said that it was necessary for him to have matured during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

When Luiz returned to West London last summer, many questioned the signing after his previous inconsistent performances for the Blues, but the Brazilian has emerged as one of the best defenders of the current campaign.

Ahead of his team's clash with Middlesbrough, the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back has acknowledged that he now sees the game differently to his previous time in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports News: "You have to, and also as a person. I think the experience gives you many things, and yes, as a person and a footballer, you have to if you want to learn. If you are open every day.

"I read more of the game now, I can understand more of the game, it is a different pressure now with the big games. Many, many things. I think if you want to improve, you need to think you are a better player than you were."

Luiz has made 34 starts in all competitions this season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
