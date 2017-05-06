Inter Milan maintain interest in Antonio Conte?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Inter Milan reportedly remain keen in enticing Chelsea coach Antonio Conte to the San Siro ahead of next season.
Saturday, May 6, 2017

Inter Milan have reportedly remained undeterred in their pursuit of Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.

Since their recent takeover, the Serie A giants have been linked with big-money moves for a number of players but their biggest change could come in the dugout as they look for a high-profile name to get the club back into the Champions League.

Conte is coming to the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge but according to The Mirror, Inter are still looking to take the Italian back to his homeland with a deal worth £10m per year.

A substantial warchest for the transfer window is also on offer for the former Juventus boss, who won three successive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.

Some reports have suggested that Conte is homesick and would welcome a return to Italy, despite the fact he is closing in on the Premier League title with the Blues.

His side will be crowned champions on Friday night if they can record wins over both Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Inter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?
