Inter Milan reportedly remain keen in enticing Chelsea coach Antonio Conte to the San Siro ahead of next season.

Since their recent takeover, the Serie A giants have been linked with big-money moves for a number of players but their biggest change could come in the dugout as they look for a high-profile name to get the club back into the Champions League.

Conte is coming to the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge but according to The Mirror, Inter are still looking to take the Italian back to his homeland with a deal worth £10m per year.

A substantial warchest for the transfer window is also on offer for the former Juventus boss, who won three successive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.

Some reports have suggested that Conte is homesick and would welcome a return to Italy, despite the fact he is closing in on the Premier League title with the Blues.

His side will be crowned champions on Friday night if they can record wins over both Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.