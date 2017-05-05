New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ray Wilkins urges Chelsea to keep Cesc Fabregas

Ray Wilkins Assistant manager of Aston Villa during the Pre Season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins says that Blues boss Antonio Conte 'cannot afford' to let Cesc Fabregas leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has claimed that Blues boss Antonio Conte 'cannot afford' to let Cesc Fabregas leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Fabregas, 30, has scored four times and registered nine assists in the Premier League this season, despite the fact that he has only started 10 league games under Conte.

The form of Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante has seen Fabregas struggle to gain a regular spot in the Chelsea XI, and the Spain international has been strongly linked with a move away from the league leaders this summer.

Wilkins, however, who represented Chelsea between 1973 and 1979, has called on Conte to ensure that the experienced midfielder remains at the club for the 2017-18 campaign.

"You'll be playing in the Champions League next year and you need that craft, you need that experience of someone like Cesc," Wilkins told Premier League Daily.

"I can understand Antonio Conte's selection when he picks Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in front of a back five. But with Cesc, it's just job satisfaction and he loves to play football. You can see that when he plays. He's always trying to get on the ball.

"It's not a money issue - he just wants to play. He will get that opportunity next year, I just hope he has the patience. For Chelsea to progress to the latter stages of competitions next year, they're going to need the guile and craft I feel only he possesses at Chelsea. You can't let him go."

Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea keen to complete Stockdale deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ray Wilkins, Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic, N'Golo Kante, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Ray Wilkins Assistant manager of Aston Villa during the Pre Season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on August 1, 2015
Ray Wilkins urges Chelsea to keep Cesc Fabregas
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea keen to complete David Stockdale deal?
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Chelsea forward Diego Costa 'seals Chinese move'
Preview: Chelsea vs. MiddlesbroughConte: 'Chelsea must cope with pressure'Luiz, Kante doubtful for Boro visitConte: 'Costa speculation is not important'Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlist
Chelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Abraham unsure of where he will play next seasonBournemouth in hunt for Terry, Defoe?Conte "satisfied" with Chelsea season so far
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35239371224978
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham361010164459-1540
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 