Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has all but ruled out bringing Andrea Pirlo on board as part of his coaching staff next season, claiming that the legendary midfielder is still focused on extending his playing career.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new assistant coach as Steve Holland is due to depart in the summer to take up an identical role with the England national side on a permanent basis.

Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins claimed earlier this week that Conte would turn to Pirlo, who he managed with Juventus and Italy, as an ideal replacement for outgoing Holland.

Conte is not yet sure who will join him in the dugout next season, however, telling reporters: "I am listening to a lot of things, but Andrea is playing and he wants to continue playing. So I don't know why this situation is put to me.

"It's normal, but it's important I stay focused on the present for my players. The present is more important than the future for all of us. I prefer to be focused on the present and try to finish this season, making it a great season."

Pirlo, now aged 37, is currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer with New York City FC.