Antonio Conte not expecting Andrea Pirlo to join coaching staff

Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Antonio Conte is unsure why legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo is being linked with Chelsea in a coaching capacity, as he has no intention of retiring.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has all but ruled out bringing Andrea Pirlo on board as part of his coaching staff next season, claiming that the legendary midfielder is still focused on extending his playing career.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new assistant coach as Steve Holland is due to depart in the summer to take up an identical role with the England national side on a permanent basis.

Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins claimed earlier this week that Conte would turn to Pirlo, who he managed with Juventus and Italy, as an ideal replacement for outgoing Holland.

Conte is not yet sure who will join him in the dugout next season, however, telling reporters: "I am listening to a lot of things, but Andrea is playing and he wants to continue playing. So I don't know why this situation is put to me.

"It's normal, but it's important I stay focused on the present for my players. The present is more important than the future for all of us. I prefer to be focused on the present and try to finish this season, making it a great season."

Pirlo, now aged 37, is currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer with New York City FC.

Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Read Next:
Conte: 'Pirlo not joining Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Andrea Pirlo, Steve Holland, Ray Wilkins, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte "happy to stay" at Stamford Bridge
Conte not expecting Pirlo to join coaching staffCourtois says Chelsea must keep HazardGriezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exit
Report: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnDiego Costa to avoid retrospective actionMourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?Conte explains half-time substitutionConte focused on Chelsea points total
> Chelsea Homepage
More New York City FC News
Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Antonio Conte not expecting Andrea Pirlo to join coaching staff
 Patrick Vieira of Arsenal scores a simple tap in during the Barclays Premiership match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Highbury on February 14, 2005
Patrick Vieira: 'Arsenal players letting Arsene Wenger down'
 Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
Patrick Vieira to replace David Moyes at Sunderland?
Conte: 'Pirlo not joining Chelsea'Pirlo 'regrets' not playing in SpainFrank Lampard to call time on career?New York City announce Lampard departureGerrard, Lampard offered coaching fast track?
Result: Lampard nets hat-trick in NYC win over RapidsVieira backs Ibrahimovic to impress in EnglandResult: Red Bulls put seven past New York CityPirlo: 'MLS may hinder my Italy hopes'Daniele de Rossi considering MLS move?
> New York City FC Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 