Antonio Conte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that it is "a pity" to lose first-team coach Steve Holland, who has been appointed England's new assistant manager.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has said that it is "a pity" to lose first-team coach Steve Holland, but 'understands' why the 46-year-old could not reject a role with England.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Holland, who has been with Chelsea since 2009, had agreed to become Gareth Southgate's new assistant manager with the English national team.

Holland has initially been appointed on a part-time basis and the contract will become permanent when he leaves his role with Chelsea at the end of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

"It's a pity to lose him. But also I can understand him for this choice, because this type of situation can arrive only once in life, to be a coach or assistant coach of your national team or your country," Conte told reporters.

The former Crewe Alexandra manager has worked alongside Southgate as part of the England Under-21 set-up since 2013 and also assisted the new Three Lions head coach during his interim spell in October and November.

Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Read Next:
Steve Holland named England assistant
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Steve Holland, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Sports Mole logo
Chelsea cleared over Gary Johnson abuse claim handling
 Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Chelsea coach Steve Holland named England assistant
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea are very defensive'
Conte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'Conte 'aware' of Ake's impressive formChelsea 'pull out of James race'Conte urges Michy Batshuayi patienceConte sees bright future for Eddie Howe
Conte: 'Costa, Kante absences will be a test'Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Real Madrid in Courtois talksChelsea 'to reject Batshuayi loan bids'James Rodriguez 'offered to PL clubs'
> Chelsea Homepage
More England News
Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Chelsea coach Steve Holland named England assistant
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'
 Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland 'still up to three months from return to fitness'
Karamoko Dembele makes England debutFA to appeal FIFA fine over poppiesHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysFA and Nike extend England kit dealHodgson 'scarred' by England experience
Terry to join Southgate's England team?Hodgson: 'Rooney has England future'Hodgson endorses Southgate appointmentRoy Hodgson wants management returnFrank Lampard to join Southgate's team?
> England Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version