Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that it is "a pity" to lose first-team coach Steve Holland, who has been appointed England's new assistant manager.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Holland, who has been with Chelsea since 2009, had agreed to become Gareth Southgate's new assistant manager with the English national team.

Holland has initially been appointed on a part-time basis and the contract will become permanent when he leaves his role with Chelsea at the end of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

"It's a pity to lose him. But also I can understand him for this choice, because this type of situation can arrive only once in life, to be a coach or assistant coach of your national team or your country," Conte told reporters.

The former Crewe Alexandra manager has worked alongside Southgate as part of the England Under-21 set-up since 2013 and also assisted the new Three Lions head coach during his interim spell in October and November.