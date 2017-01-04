The Premier League needs Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea on Wednesday to keep the title race open, according to former Blues midfielder and coach Ray Wilkins.

Antonio Conte's charges have matched Arsenal's top flight record for the longest run of consecutive league victories in a single season with their 4-2 win over Stoke City on New Year's Eve.

Chelsea can set a new benchmark of 14 victories in a row when they face Spurs, but former player and coach Wilkins thinks that, for the sake of the league, Spurs need to beat the Blues.

"As far as the Premier League is concerned, and I'm a Chelsea fan, we need Tottenham to beat Chelsea to keep it alive because at the moment, they are absolutely outstanding," he told Sky Sports News.

Wilkins played for Chelsea between 1973 and 1979, before enjoying several spells as a coach and caretaker manager between 1998 and 2010.