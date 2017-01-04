Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea

Ray Wilkins: 'Tottenham Hotspur must beat Chelsea to keep title race open'

Ray Wilkins of Chelsea salutes the fans at the end of the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Final match between Chelsea and Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2010
© Getty Images
The Premier League needs Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea on Wednesday to keep the title race open, according to former Blues midfielder and coach Ray Wilkins.
Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 14:22 UK

Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur need to beat the Blues on Wednesday to keep the Premier League title race open.

Antonio Conte's charges have matched Arsenal's top flight record for the longest run of consecutive league victories in a single season with their 4-2 win over Stoke City on New Year's Eve.

Chelsea can set a new benchmark of 14 victories in a row when they face Spurs, but former player and coach Wilkins thinks that, for the sake of the league, Spurs need to beat the Blues.

"As far as the Premier League is concerned, and I'm a Chelsea fan, we need Tottenham to beat Chelsea to keep it alive because at the moment, they are absolutely outstanding," he told Sky Sports News.

Wilkins played for Chelsea between 1973 and 1979, before enjoying several spells as a coach and caretaker manager between 1998 and 2010.

Ray Wilkins of Chelsea salutes the fans at the end of the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Final match between Chelsea and Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2010
