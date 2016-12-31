Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that his side must now "concentrate" on the second half of the season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has congratulated his players but insisted that they must now "concentrate" as they look to maintain their good run of form in the second half of the season.

The Blues equalled a Premier League record of 13 wins in a row with a 4-2 victory over Stoke City at Stamford Bridge this evening, sending them nine points clear at the top ahead of the late kickoff involving fellow title-chasers Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Congratulations go to my players. To win 13 games in a row in this league is very difficult," Conte told BBC Sport.

"Stoke played very well. They hit long balls to [Peter] Crouch and fought for the second ball. My players showed they can adapt to the different kinds of game we face. They showed great commitment, work-rate and will to win. I'm delighted for them.

"Now, it's important to celebrate the arrival of the new year, then to think of the next game. Numbers are not important if you do not win the title. Now, they are fantastic and we are proud, but we must concentrate on the second part of the season."

Next up for Conte's men is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.