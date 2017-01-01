Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp happy to keep "annoying" Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Jurgen Klopp believes that Chelsea must be annoyed at having Liverpool snapping at their heels in the race for the title after both sides won on New Year's Eve.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:35 UK

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Chelsea must be annoyed at having Liverpool snapping at their heels in the race for the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's side extended their winning run to 13 games with a 4-2 victory over Stoke City on New Year's Eve, but the Reds kept up the pressure on them with a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Klopp told Sky Sports News: "Chelsea won 13 games in a row. Not bad. Can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is still one team only six points behind?

"It is unbelievably difficult in this league but we cannot have a look at Chelsea, they are unbelievably strong and they are on an outstanding run. We have to win our games and see where that takes us."

Up next for Liverpool is a Premier League trip to Sunderland on Monday.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116236132339
4Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
5Arsenal18114339192037
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492233-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
