Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Chelsea must be annoyed at having Liverpool snapping at their heels in the race for the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's side extended their winning run to 13 games with a 4-2 victory over Stoke City on New Year's Eve, but the Reds kept up the pressure on them with a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Klopp told Sky Sports News: "Chelsea won 13 games in a row. Not bad. Can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is still one team only six points behind?

"It is unbelievably difficult in this league but we cannot have a look at Chelsea, they are unbelievably strong and they are on an outstanding run. We have to win our games and see where that takes us."

Up next for Liverpool is a Premier League trip to Sunderland on Monday.