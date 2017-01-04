Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea

Team News: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen return for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Defensive duo Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen return to the Tottenham Hotspur side for their Premier League clash with leaders Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen have been recalled to the Tottenham Hotspur side for this evening's Premier League clash with Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

The defensive duo missed the win over Watford on New Year's Day through suspension, but come back into the side tonight in two of three changes made by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mousa Dembele returns to the side having been rested at Vicarage Road, with Kevin Wimmer, Kieran Trippier and Son Heung-min making way.

In-form Dele Alli starts once again having scored five goals in his last three appearances, while Harry Kane leads the line looking to continue his run of scoring 17 goals in his last 17 Premier League London derbies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, make two changes to the team that beat Stoke City last time out as they go in search of a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory.

Willian drops to the bench despite scoring twice against the Potters, with Pedro replacing the Brazilian in the starting lineup this evening having served a one-match ban last time out.

Manager Antonio Conte also recalls Nemanja Matic to his side, with Cesc Fabregas making way for the Serbian.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
Subs: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all of the action at White Hart Lane courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the match.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jan Vertonghen hails 'strongest Spurs squad'
>
View our homepages for Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Mauricio Pochettino, Mousa Dembele, Kevin Wimmer, Kieran Trippier, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Willian, Pedro, Antonio Conte, Nemanja Matic, Cesc Fabregas, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen return for Tottenham Hotspur
 Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of defender Ricardo Rodriguez?
West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?What does being top at Christmas mean for winning EPL title?Report: Antonio not a target for ChelseaChelsea fans convicted of racist violence in ParisValencia confirm John Obi Mikel talks
Conte not "concerned" about Costa exitAntonio Conte plays down title hypeLille move for Michy Batshuayi?Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoCarlo Ancelotti hails "extraordinary" Conte
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen return for Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Real Madrid plotting £50m summer swoop for Dele Alli
Tottenham 'to refuse bids for Dele Alli'Jan Vertonghen hails 'strongest Spurs squad'Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Dele Alli: 'Spurs full of confidence'Pochettino praises Spurs display at Watford
Result: Tottenham crush Watford to climb into top fourEx-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat BluesTeam News: Doucoure makes PL debut for WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedDele Alli praises "big brother" Eric Dier
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand