Defensive duo Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen return to the Tottenham Hotspur side for their Premier League clash with leaders Chelsea.

Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen have been recalled to the Tottenham Hotspur side for this evening's Premier League clash with Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

The defensive duo missed the win over Watford on New Year's Day through suspension, but come back into the side tonight in two of three changes made by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mousa Dembele returns to the side having been rested at Vicarage Road, with Kevin Wimmer, Kieran Trippier and Son Heung-min making way.

In-form Dele Alli starts once again having scored five goals in his last three appearances, while Harry Kane leads the line looking to continue his run of scoring 17 goals in his last 17 Premier League London derbies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, make two changes to the team that beat Stoke City last time out as they go in search of a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory.

Willian drops to the bench despite scoring twice against the Potters, with Pedro replacing the Brazilian in the starting lineup this evening having served a one-match ban last time out.

Manager Antonio Conte also recalls Nemanja Matic to his side, with Cesc Fabregas making way for the Serbian.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all of the action at White Hart Lane courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the match.