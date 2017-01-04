Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
After 13 victories since October 1, Chelsea head into tonight's London derby looking to break the record for number of consecutive victories in the top flight.
That run of results has led to Chelsea opening up a five-point gap at the top of the table, but Spurs can get back into contention with a win at White Hart Lane.
Mauricio Pochettino's team will move into third place - ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City - should they record a surprise triumph over their city rivals.
7.42pmIt's been just six weeks since the teams last met with Stamford Bridge staging a 2-1 victory for Chelsea. Christian Eriksen had ended Chelsea's long run without conceding a goal but strikes from Pedro and Victor Moses earned Chelsea an impressive win. Take a look back at that game by clicking here.
7.39pmChelsea's key man is of course Diego Costa, who continues to contribute at a phenomenal rate this season. The Spanish international has 14 goals and five assists to his name from 18 outings, with the forward only missing the one game through suspension. Conte is fortunate to have key men at his disposal for pretty much every position but there's no doubting that his team are a lot stronger for the presence of Costa. He is irreplaceable right now.
7.35pmOver the last few days, there has been talk of £50m bids from Real Madrid for Spurs midfielder Dele Alli and it comes as no surprise when he shows that he is capable of netting five games in three games. The 20-year-old hasn't always been at his best this season but he has show his class in recent matches and still ranks as one of the club's most important players. Most of his goals have come away from home with just two being netted at White Hart Lane but he may benefit from the space left by Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation. A team is yet to find the best way to nullify that strategy but Spurs have the talent in the final third to discover flaws that currently remain hidden.
7.31pmSTAT! While there are 10 points separating the two teams in the table, both sides have lost the same amount of games this season with just two setbacks from 19 fixtures. I'm sure whether that highlights Spurs' resolve or highlights their inability to make the most of their chances but it shows that they are not all that far away from the leaders. If they produce their best form this evening, they will have lost less games than Chelsea...
7.25pmHEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's contest represents the 157th time in which these two teams have met in a competitive fixture, with Spurs winning 50 matches compared to the 66 triumphs for the Blues. While there isn't all that much between the teams from an historical perspective, it's fair to say that Chelsea have dominated the last 15 meetings, with the West Londoners having only suffered one defeat.
7.21pmAs for Chelsea, boss Antonio Conte opts to recall Pedro after he missed the New Year's Eve win over Stoke City because of a one-match ban. He replaces Willian, who drops out of the team despite netting two goals against the Potters. The other change sees Nemanja Matic given the nod over Cesc Fabregas in the centre of midfield. The rest of the team picks itself as Conte continues to make minimal alterations to his all-conquering side.
7.17pmFirst of all, let's take a look at the Spurs starting lineup with head coach Mauricio Pochettino making three changes to the team which thrashed Watford at the weekend. Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen - who were both serving bans - return, as does Mousa Dembele. Going out of the side are Keiran Trippier, Kevin Wimmer and Heung-Min Son. As expected, Dele Alli and Harry Kane both start after netting doubles at Vicarage Road.
7.13pmCHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
7.12pmCHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
7.11pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son
7.09pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
7.08pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. Both managers had important decisions to make with as many as three players all becoming available again after suspension.
7.07pmThat includes Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal, despite the fact that Spurs would move above both them and Manchester City into third place with three points at White Hart Lane. That would potentially only prove to be a short-term issue for both clubs but if Chelsea can register a 14th successive triumph in the top flight, it's hard to see anyone being able to stop them during the second half of the campaign.
7.04pmAfter both clubs failed to control their players in a game at Stamford Bridge last season, this game has been built up into a grudge match. While the fixture has perhaps been over-hyped, there is no getting away from the fact that this London derby could prove to be a feisty affair and one that could have an impact on the Premier League title race. Victory for Chelsea would give them an eight-point lead at the top of the standings so it's fair to say that all of their title rivals will be cheering on Spurs this evening.
