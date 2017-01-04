Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

After 13 victories since October 1, Chelsea head into tonight's London derby looking to break the record for number of consecutive victories in the top flight.

That run of results has led to Chelsea opening up a five-point gap at the top of the table, but Spurs can get back into contention with a win at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will move into third place - ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City - should they record a surprise triumph over their city rivals.