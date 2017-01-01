Mauricio Pochettino believes that Tottenham Hotspur's first-half display in their 4-1 win at Watford was "one of the best we've played this season".

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored two goals apiece to help Spurs to a thumping victory, with the points all but sealed before the midway point in Hertfordshire.

"In three days we have a very important game, so if we can rest people and have the opportunity to play different players it is very important to be fresh and competitive," he told BBC Sport.

"We played very good, to a very high standard. The first half was one of the best we've played this season. I'm very happy because it was a difficult game, and the team responded.

"We know that Chelsea's performance is very high, they are a very good team with high confidence but we will try to challenge them to take the three points."

Spurs climb to third in the Premier League table thanks to the win at Vicarage Road.