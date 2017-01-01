Jan 1, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Kaboul (92')
Holebas (44'), Prodl (63'), Cathcart (83')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Kane (27', 33'), Alli (41', 46')

Mauricio Pochettino hails "best" first half for Tottenham Hotspur at Watford

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
© Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino believes that Tottenham Hotspur's first-half display in their 4-1 win at Watford was "one of the best we've played this season".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 16:03 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has praised Tottenham Hotspur's performance in their 4-1 win at Watford on New Year's Day, describing the first half as "one of the best we've played this season".

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored two goals apiece to help Spurs to a thumping victory, with the points all but sealed before the midway point in Hertfordshire.

"In three days we have a very important game, so if we can rest people and have the opportunity to play different players it is very important to be fresh and competitive," he told BBC Sport.

"We played very good, to a very high standard. The first half was one of the best we've played this season. I'm very happy because it was a difficult game, and the team responded.

"We know that Chelsea's performance is very high, they are a very good team with high confidence but we will try to challenge them to take the three points."

Spurs climb to third in the Premier League table thanks to the win at Vicarage Road.

Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino plays down Barkley reports
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur full of confidence for Chelsea clash'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur crush Watford to climb into top four
Pochettino praises Spurs display at WatfordEx-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat BluesTeam News: Doucoure makes PL debut for WatfordDele Alli praises "big brother" Eric DierPochettino plays down Barkley reports
Pochettino hopeful over Alderweireld returnPrem trio 'monitoring Barkley situation'Vertonghen escapes action for 'slap'Dele Alli: 'Spurs made big statement'Pochettino impressed by Spurs' resolve
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand