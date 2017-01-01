Jan 1, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Kaboul (92')
Holebas (44'), Prodl (63'), Cathcart (83')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Kane (27', 33'), Alli (41', 46')

Result: Tottenham Hotspur crush Watford to climb into top four

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Harry Kane and Dele Alli score twice apiece to help Tottenham Hotspur to a straightforward 4-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 15:25 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have moved into the Premier League's top four after comfortably brushing aside Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road to keep their winning run going.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored two goals apiece to help the Lilywhites to another big victory, with the points all but sealed before the midway point in Hertfordshire.

Spurs climb up to third thanks to their fourth win in succession, level on points with Manchester City and two ahead of rivals Arsenal who play their game in hand on Sunday evening.

Tottenham were soon into their groove and completely dominated possession in the opening 10 minutes, coming close to an opener when Son Heung-min picked up the ball in space and sent it down the middle for Heurelho Gomes to save.

The visitors felt that they should have had a penalty soon after as Christian Eriksen's shot was blocked by the arm of Etienne Capoue, but referee Michael Oliver's decision to reject the appeals would matter little in the end.

Possession turned into chances in a three-goal 14-minute blitz as, after Danny Rose sent a shot over the bar from a good position and Alli fired one against the upright, Kane finally bagged a deserved opener.

Kieran Trippier, one of three players drafted into the backline from last time out, slipped the ball into the path of Kane who simply gave Gomes the eyes and placed the ball past his ex-teammate at the near post.

That combination would prove fruitful for Spurs again shortly after the half-hour mark - Trippier this time sending in a cross from the right for Kane to volley into the top corner after slipping between his two markers.

Things were about to get even worse for Watford, though, as Alli capitalised on a weak Younes Kaboul header and tucked the ball past the reach of Gomes - the first time in 20 years Spurs had taken a three-goal lead into the interval.

Watford, who have already been behind by that margin midway through a match on two previous occasions this term, struggled to cope with their opponents and a fourth was added when Alli blasted past Gomes a minute after the restart.

Kane was to be denied a hat-trick by the strong hand of Gomes an hour into the one-sided affair, and that would prove to be a rare sight of goal for both sides in an otherwise flat second half.

Son squandered a number of openings and Eric Dier tried his luck from range late on, but up the other end Hugo Lloris did not have a single thing to do until the dying stages when Kaboul bundled the ball over the line for a consolation.

A fifth defeat in seven for Watford sees them drop down to 13th place on goal difference, while Tottenham's potential title bid is still just about alive ahead of next week's showdown with leaders Chelsea.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
