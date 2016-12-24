New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offer Toby Alderweireld contract extension

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to offer Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld a new long-term contract, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 18:23 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Toby Alderweireld to a new long-term contract at White Hart Lane, according to reports.

The Belgium international has formed arguably one of the most reliable central defensive partnerships in the Premier League with his compatriot Jan Vertonghen in the Spurs backline.

Alderweireld will have three years left on his current deal at the end of the season but, according to The Mirror, chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep the 27-year-old at the club for the next five years.

Multiple Spurs first-team players have already committed their futures to the club in recent months including Vertonghen, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, and Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Read Next:
Hugo Lloris signs new Tottenham deal
>
View our homepages for Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Daniel Levy, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offer Toby Alderweireld contract extension
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman planning Ross Barkley, Moussa Sissoko swap deal?
 Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Report: Tottenham Hotspur rekindle Max Meyer interest
Alderweireld fit for Southampton clashPochettino: 'Spurs can win PL title'Poch: 'China money not dangerous to PL'Pochettino backs 'world-class' KaneSpurs hand new deal to Michel Vorm
Report: PSG consider Son swoopHugo Lloris signs new Tottenham dealReport: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitShearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'Dele Alli 'moves childhood friend into mansion'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version