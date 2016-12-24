Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to offer Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld a new long-term contract, according to reports.

The Belgium international has formed arguably one of the most reliable central defensive partnerships in the Premier League with his compatriot Jan Vertonghen in the Spurs backline.

Alderweireld will have three years left on his current deal at the end of the season but, according to The Mirror, chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep the 27-year-old at the club for the next five years.

Multiple Spurs first-team players have already committed their futures to the club in recent months including Vertonghen, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, and Hugo Lloris.