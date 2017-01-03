New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur 'to reject all bids for Dele Alli amid Real Madrid rumours'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly unwilling to sell Dele Alli at any price amid rumours that Real Madrid are planning a £50m bid.
Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly not consider the option of selling Dele Alli amid rumours that Real Madrid are pondering a summer swoop.

The 20-year-old has become an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's side since his 2015 switch from MK Dons, scoring 20 goals and creating 10 assists in the Premier League.

This season alone, Alli has scored nine goals, two of which came in Spurs' 4-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.

It emerged this week that Spanish giants Madrid are willing to part with £50m next summer to sign Alli, but according to Sky Sports News, Tottenham will not listen to any offers for their midfielder.

Alli, who was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season, is contracted to Spurs until 2022.

