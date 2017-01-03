A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli is a transfer target for Real Madrid, who are willing to offer £50m for his signature next summer.

The 20-year-old has pushed on from last season's breakthrough campaign to once again shine at White Hart Lane, directly contributing to 10 goals in 18 Premier League games this term.

Alli, whose form in 2015-16 earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award, was recently valued by manager Mauricio Pochettino at the £50m mark after another impressive half-season in North London.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Madrid are now weighing up a big-money move for the Englishman, though they will have to wait until next summer as they are currently serving a one-window transfer ban.

Los Blancos have already snatched both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric from Spurs in recent years, but their task may be a little tougher this time around due to the six-year contract recently signed by Alli.

It is claimed that Alli would be interested in a move to the Spanish capital, however, where he will see a huge increase on his current £25,000-a-week wages.