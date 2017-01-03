Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen believes that the current group of players at White Hart Lane are collectively the finest since he joined the club in 2012.

The Lilywhites are back on track in the top flight following a four-game winning run that has lifted them into the division's top four.

Spurs mounted a charge for their first Premier League title last year but fell just short in the closing weeks, yet Vertonghen is confident that boss Mauricio Pochettino has assembled an even stronger group of players this time around.

"With the new signings that came in I think we have a very strong squad," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "It's the strongest since I've been here. We can now play different systems.

"Harry Kane has been out. Toby [Alderweireld] has been out - it's a lot of important players we've missed. But the guys that have played for them have done brilliantly."

Spurs return to action on Wednesday evening with a vital home clash against London rivals Chelsea, who currently have a five-point lead at the top of the table.