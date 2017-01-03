General view of White Hart Lane

Jan Vertonghen hails 'strongest Tottenham Hotspur squad'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen believes that the current group of players at White Hart Lane are collectively the finest since he joined the club in 2012.
Jan Vertonghen has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur currently boast their "strongest" squad in his four-and-a-half years at the club.

The Lilywhites are back on track in the top flight following a four-game winning run that has lifted them into the division's top four.

Spurs mounted a charge for their first Premier League title last year but fell just short in the closing weeks, yet Vertonghen is confident that boss Mauricio Pochettino has assembled an even stronger group of players this time around.

"With the new signings that came in I think we have a very strong squad," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "It's the strongest since I've been here. We can now play different systems.

"Harry Kane has been out. Toby [Alderweireld] has been out - it's a lot of important players we've missed. But the guys that have played for them have done brilliantly."

Spurs return to action on Wednesday evening with a vital home clash against London rivals Chelsea, who currently have a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
