Jan Vertonghen is cleared of intentionally catching Jay Rodriguez with his hand during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will face no disciplinary action for catching Jay Rodriguez with his hand during Wednesday's 4-1 win over Southampton.

The Lilywhites were left sweating over a potential three-match ban for the Belgian after footage appeared to show him slapping his opponent during the first half of the St Mary's clash.

Referee Mike Dean failed to spot the incident at the time but referred it to the post-match review panel of three former officials, who could not unanimously decide if it was intentional.

Vertonghen did pick up his fifth yellow card of the season late on, however, and will therefore serve an automatic one-match suspension for the visit to Watford on New Year's Day.