Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,853
Southampton
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
van Dijk (2')
Long (91')
Redmond (57')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Alli (19', 87'), Kane (52'), Heung-min (85')
Dembele (15'), Walker (55'), Rose (60'), Vertonghen (91')

Jan Vertonghen escapes action for 'slap' on Jay Rodriguez

Big Jan Vertonghen back in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Jan Vertonghen is cleared of intentionally catching Jay Rodriguez with his hand during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will face no disciplinary action for catching Jay Rodriguez with his hand during Wednesday's 4-1 win over Southampton.

The Lilywhites were left sweating over a potential three-match ban for the Belgian after footage appeared to show him slapping his opponent during the first half of the St Mary's clash.

Referee Mike Dean failed to spot the incident at the time but referred it to the post-match review panel of three former officials, who could not unanimously decide if it was intentional.

Vertonghen did pick up his fifth yellow card of the season late on, however, and will therefore serve an automatic one-match suspension for the visit to Watford on New Year's Day.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
