Chelsea boss Antonio Conte "happy to stay" at Stamford Bridge

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is again forced to respond to claims that he wants to return to the Italian top flight, insisting that he is "happy" with life in London.
Friday, April 7, 2017

Antonio Conte has stressed that he has no intention of leaving Chelsea before the end of his three-year deal, amid claims in his Italian homeland that he is hoping to return to Serie A.

The 47-year-old has worked wonders in his first campaign in English football, guiding the Blues seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table and into the last four of the FA Cup.

That has not stopped speculation mounting over the former Juventus chief's future, however, with agent Andrea Pastorello - who has no links to Conte - suggesting earlier this week that a move to Inter Milan in the summer was on the cards.

Asked to respond to the claims, Conte told reporters: "I read the interview about Andrea Pastorello. I don't know him, I don't know why this person has spoken about me.

"I think I stay here, I am happy to stay here and this is the most important thing. I don't like other people to speak for me. I have two more years on my contract with Chelsea, this is the truth.

"I don't know why. But it's normal to try and involve my name in this situation because I worked in Italy and I think they want me to go back to Italy."

Conte, who also has previous managerial experience with Atalanta, Sienna and the Italy national team, has won 29 of his 37 games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois pose with the League Cup trophy in March 2015
