Chelsea boss Antonio Conte dismisses suggestions that he may leave Stamford Bridge during the summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has suggested that he has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Despite the Blues leading the Premier League table for a number of months, reports have frequently hinted at Conte returning to Serie A at the end of the campaign.

The former Juventus boss has been linked with a switch to Inter Milan, but he has reiterated that his long-term plan is to build "something great" in West London.

The 47-year-old told Sky Sport Italia: "Now we are fighting hard. We're trying to finish this season by achieving something great and unexpected. Then we will certainly try to build something great together."

Conte has won 29 of his 37 games in charge of Chelsea in all competitions.