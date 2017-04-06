Chelsea reportedly receive a boost in their chase of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi after it emerged that the Serie A club will not sell to Juventus.

Fiorentina have reportedly told Juventus that they are not willing to sell Federico Bernardeschi to the Serie A leaders.

Juventus are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing the 23-year-old - including Chelsea - but it appears that they will miss out on the winger.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina have no interest in selling one of their best players to a rival club, and that could leave the door open to the Premier League leaders.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also said to be keen, but with Antonio Conte having given the player his international debut last year, he may be able to tempt him to Stamford Bridge.

It has been suggested that Bernardeschi could cost in the region of £40m.