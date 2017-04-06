New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea receive boost in chase for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernandeschi?

Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
© Getty Images
Chelsea reportedly receive a boost in their chase of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi after it emerged that the Serie A club will not sell to Juventus.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 18:01 UK

Fiorentina have reportedly told Juventus that they are not willing to sell Federico Bernardeschi to the Serie A leaders.

Juventus are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing the 23-year-old - including Chelsea - but it appears that they will miss out on the winger.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina have no interest in selling one of their best players to a rival club, and that could leave the door open to the Premier League leaders.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also said to be keen, but with Antonio Conte having given the player his international debut last year, he may be able to tempt him to Stamford Bridge.

It has been suggested that Bernardeschi could cost in the region of £40m.

Federico Bernardeschi celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
Read Next:
Bernardeschi 'to push for Chelsea move'
>
View our homepages for Federico Bernardeschi, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitReport: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnDiego Costa to avoid retrospective actionConte explains half-time substitution
Conte focused on Chelsea points totalResult: Hazard keeps Chelsea clear at the topChelsea youngster pens new contractChelsea 'confident of signing Kolisinac'Team News: Kompany, Delph start for City
> Chelsea Homepage
More Fiorentina News
Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
Chelsea receive boost in chase for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernandeschi?
 Carlos Sanchez in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Report: Fiorentina to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez permanently
 Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upNikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'Watford sign Mauro Zarate from FiorentinaKalinic closing in on move to China?
Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker?Report: Spurs eye move for BernardeschiReport: PSG make Bernardeschi contactChinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn man?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress through
> Fiorentina Homepage
More Juventus News
Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
Chelsea receive boost in chase for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernandeschi?
 Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Schalke 04 set asking price for Arsenal target Leon Goretzka?
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Carlo Ancelotti plays down Paulo Dybala rumours
Juventus close to signing Uruguayan youngsterAncelotti: 'Coman, Kimmich to stay at Bayern'Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Italian giants to move for Arsenal defender?
West Ham want Hoffenheim midfielder?Juventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?Juventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 