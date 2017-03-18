Inter Milan willing to offer Antonio Conte big-money deal?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan are reportedly willing to offer Antonio Conte a figure of £13m per year to leave Chelsea for the San Siro.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Inter Milan have reportedly indicated that they are prepared to offer Antonio Conte £13m per year to become their new manager.

This season, Conte has guided Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table and with the Blues currently possessing a 10-point advantage, they are huge favourites to reclaim the title.

However, there has previously been speculation that Conte is homesick after spending time outside of Italy for the first time in his playing or managerial career, and it appears that Inter are keen to take him back to Serie A.

According to The Sun, the club's new owners are willing to part ways with £13m per year to secure the services of the 47-year-old, who has won three Italian league titles and two Supercoppa Italiana crowns from the dugout.

It has also been suggested that they would give Conte full control over transfers, as well as a huge war chest to move the club back towards the top of the standings.

Inter currently sit in fifth place in the table, 16 points adrift of leaders Juventus.

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Conte: 'Kante can improve a lot'
